Police Brutality Protests Continue Late Into NightAround 11 p.m. Friday protesters began facing off with law enforcement on the 12th Avenue overpass in Sacramento.

16 hours ago

Protesters Take To The Streets In South SacramentoCrowds protesting George Floyd's death have gathered on the 12th Avenue overpass. There are unconfirmed reports of vandalism.

16 hours ago

Protesters Move Back Toward Oak ParkPolice brutality protesters have moved to the 12th Avenue overpass in South Sacramento.

16 hours ago

EDD Acknowledges Staff May Be Responsible For Costly Date ErrorsCBS13 has heard from a growing number of people who say Employment Development Department phone representatives have been accusing them of making costly typos on their unemployment applications. Following a CBS13 investigation, EDD is now acknowledging its own staff may be responsible for some of those date errors.

16 hours ago

George Floyd Protest Continues Into The Night FridayThe protests started in Oak Park and continued on to the police station on Franklin Boulevard.

17 hours ago