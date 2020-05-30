SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More crowds of protesters gathered in Sacramento on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Protesters descended onto the state Capitol grounds Saturday morning before making their way down K Street to the Golden 1 Center.
From there, the crowd of several hundred people moved onto Interstate 5 and shut down the roadway Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said nine officers were injured and two people arrested in Friday’s protests in Oak Park.
Sacramento police said seven officers received minor injures after large items – like bricks and rocks – were thrown at them. Two California Highway Patrol officers also suffered minor injuries during the protest, the agency said.
Saturday’s protests are still underway. We will update this story as new information becomes available.