Hundreds of activists gathered in south Sacramento Friday evening to protest the Minneapolis’ man death. Protesters marched from Oak Park to the Sacramento Police Station on Franklin Boulevard.

The protest remained mostly peaceful throughout the night.

However, Sacramento police say seven officers received minor injures after large items – like bricks and rocks – were thrown at them.

One person was arrested on suspicion of throwing those items at officers, police say. It’s unclear if the other agencies at the scene – which included California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office – made any other arrests.

Protestors have made their way to the 12th street bridge which runs over highway 99- police blocking protesters from walking onto the freeway @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/mJQymw0Ug0 — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) May 30, 2020

Four Sacramento police vehicles also suffered minor damage in the protest, the department says.

Protesters briefly went onto Highway 99, south of 12th Avenue, towards the end of the demonstration, police say.