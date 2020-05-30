Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A grass fire along Highway 99 in South Sacramento is causing major traffic congestion in both directions.
Caltrans said shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday that smoke from the fire is causing low visibility on the highway near Fruitridge Road. Northbound traffic on the highway is being temporarily held.
#TrafficAlert update: Traffic on NB Highway 99 near Fruitridge Rd in Sacramento will be temporarily held due to vegetation fire. @CHPSouthSac @CHP_Valley1 pic.twitter.com/SERfQM6Y1j
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 31, 2020
Some lanes are blocked and fire crews are working along the highway. Alternate routes are advised.
More updates to follow.