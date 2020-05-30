  • CBS13On Air

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A grass fire along Highway 99 in South Sacramento is causing major traffic congestion in both directions.

Caltrans said shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday that smoke from the fire is causing low visibility on the highway near Fruitridge Road. Northbound traffic on the highway is being temporarily held.

Some lanes are blocked and fire crews are working along the highway. Alternate routes are advised.

More updates to follow.

