SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A jackknifed big rig caused major traffic delays on Interstate 5 in South Sacramento, Caltrans said.
The semi-truck blocked both lanes of northbound I-5 near Twin Cities Road.
Caltrans tweeted out the incident at around 4 p.m.
#TrafficAlert Jackknifed big rig blocking both lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Twin Cities Rd in south Sacramento. Use Highway 99 to avoid congestion. No ETO @CHPSouthSac @CaltransDist10 pic.twitter.com/VxJkh6jimb
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 30, 2020
The roadways reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.