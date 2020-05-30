  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGame On!
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:South Sacramento News

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A jackknifed big rig caused major traffic delays on Interstate 5 in South Sacramento, Caltrans said.

The semi-truck blocked both lanes of northbound I-5 near Twin Cities Road.

Caltrans tweeted out the incident at around 4 p.m.

The roadways reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply