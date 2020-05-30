Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A shooting that occurred in Stockton earlier this week has turned fatal, authorities said.
The shooting happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Monday (May 25) in the 2400 block of Burlington Place. The Stockton Police Department said the victim, 29, engaged in an argument with the suspect, who pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
Stockton police said hospital staff reported that the victim died from his injuries on Saturday. His identity has not yet been released.
A homicide investigation is underway and the only suspect description available is that the shooter was a black male adult.
Anyone with information relevant to the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.