Floyd died earlier this week while in police custody, an event that has sparked numerous protests across the country.
Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Target announced on Saturday that it will temporarily be closing a number of its stores as protests of the death of George Floyd continue on.
Target said employees impacted by the closures will receive pay for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, including COVID-19 premium pay. Impacted employees can also work at other store locations.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Target announced on Saturday that it will temporarily be closing a number of its stores as protests of the death of George Floyd continue on.
“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily,” the company said in a news release.
Several locations in Minnesota and dozens of locations across the country, including the greater Sacramento area will be closed until further notice.
Closures in and around the Sacramento area include:
- 8101 Cosumnes River Blvd. in Sacramento
- 2505 Riverside Blvd. in Sacramento
- 5001 Madison Ave. in Sacramento
- 4707 Pacific Ave. in Stockton
- 430 Blue Ravine Rd. in Folsom
- and several Bay Area locations