Filed Under:Make-A-Wish, Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A 14-year-old in Woodland battling a brain tumor got a special flyover Saturday and a tropical wish granted.

Devon Bell made a wish to visit a tropical destination after his battle.

The community came together today with Flyers Energy and the Make-A-Wish Foundation to let him know his wish was granted with a drive-by parade.

Flyers Energy put together a parade to reveal to Devon that his wish to travel with his family to a tropical destination is being granted.

Due to travel restrictions, the trip has not been finalized. But Devon now has something to look forward to.

