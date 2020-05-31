  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMBest Knife Ever!
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:George Floyd, Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – At least one person has been arrested as crowds protesting the death of George Floyd move through downtown Modesto on Sunday, authorities said.

The Modesto Police Department said protesters have largely been peaceful, with a few instances od demonstrators throwing water bottles and other objects.

Details on the arrest were not released.

As of around 2:10 p.m., protesters were seen moving southbound on McHenry Avenue back toward downtown, police said.

Traffic on McHenry Avenue was being impacted in both directions.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back in for more updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply