MODESTO (CBS13) – At least one person has been arrested as crowds protesting the death of George Floyd move through downtown Modesto on Sunday, authorities said.

The Modesto Police Department said protesters have largely been peaceful, with a few instances od demonstrators throwing water bottles and other objects.

Protests continue to be spirited but peaceful. The protesters are approaching McHenry and Fairmont. pic.twitter.com/Iw46W8H7qZ — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) May 31, 2020

Details on the arrest were not released.

As of around 2:10 p.m., protesters were seen moving southbound on McHenry Avenue back toward downtown, police said.

Traffic on McHenry Avenue was being impacted in both directions.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back in for more updates.