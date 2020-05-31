



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ahead of more possible unrest as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, several malls in our area have closed for the day.

Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento and both the Sherwood and Weberstown malls in Stockton announced they will be closed on Sunday.

We are working closely with the Stockton Police Department to ensure the safety of our guests, retailers and employees. Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to close. Please follow us here for the most up-to-date information. — Weberstown Mall (@Weberstown) May 31, 2020

Both had only just reopened for in-store shopping this week after closing for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, multiple fights broke out outside Arden Fair Mall, prompting an increased police presence in the area.

No official demonstration was planned at either mall. However, Stockton police said they are aware of a social media post being shared urging people to loot the Weberstown Mall.

Officers will be monitoring the areas closely.