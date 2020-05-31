  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMBest Knife Ever!
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arden Fair Mall, George Floyd, Sacramento News, Sherwood Mall, Stockton News, Weberstown Mall


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ahead of more possible unrest as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, several malls in our area have closed for the day.

Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento and both the Sherwood and Weberstown malls in Stockton announced they will be closed on Sunday.

Both had only just reopened for in-store shopping this week after closing for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, multiple fights broke out outside Arden Fair Mall, prompting an increased police presence in the area.

RELATED: Multiple Fights Break Out At Arden Fair Mall On Day Of Reopening

No official demonstration was planned at either mall. However, Stockton police said they are aware of a social media post being shared urging people to loot the Weberstown Mall.

Officers will be monitoring the areas closely.

Comments

Leave a Reply