



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — National Guard troops will be deployed to Sacramento Monday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.

Sheriff Scott Jones says 500 troops are on their way to Sacramento and some have already arrived. They will be split between the county and the city. According to Jones, the National Guard troops will predominately be used to protect critical infrastructures such as the county jail and utility facilities.

This comes after a weekend of demonstrations that were peaceful at times but also got extremely violent. Sheriff Jones says this was a necessary step to try to regain control over the situation.

“We’re hoping the numbers game will be more evenly matched. Again, I also hope that the show of force having the National Guard here will be a deterrent for some of the more nefarious activities we’ve seen over the last couple of nights,” Jones said.

Jones said that the National Guard does not use less than lethal weapons. Every gun a national guardsman has is loaded with real ammunition.

READ: Sacramento Officials Assess Damage; Senate Cancels Meetings

Mayor Darrell Steinberg made the announcement of the impending curfew on Monday morning as dozens of businesses cleaned up after looters struck late Sunday. The curfew will begin at either 7 or 8 p.m., Steinberg said.

Steinberg and council members will be holding a virtual press conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss finalized plans.

The National Guard was deployed to Sacramento to help distribute food at food banks and protect vulnerable populations in March.