



SACRAMENTO (CBS) — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday described the racism fueling the last five days of civil unrest “a pandemic on top of a pandemic” and called on leaders and citizens alike to work to end systemic racism of society’s institutions.

Newsom was joined by faith leaders during Monday’s public address at Genesis Church in Sacramento to talk about the weekend’s protests.

Before his address, the governor met with those leaders to discuss the state’s response to the violence and unrest across California.

.@GavinNewsom: The black community is not responsible for what's happening across this country right now – we are.

Much as he did on Friday, Newsom spoke at length about the long struggle to end racism and the failure society and both local and federal governments to foster real foundational change.

“We are accountable for this moment. Let’s just call that out. We have a unique responsibility to the black community in this country and we’ve been paying lip service about that for generations,” said Newsom.

Newsom noted that people have lost patience for a reason and called on not just leaders, but everyone to make a difference.

“If leaders are going to meet this moment in front of us, we better start listening,” Newsom said.

.@GavinNewsom: Over 4,500 National Guard men and women are available throughout the state of California. Some have already been distributed in parts of the state [at the requests of Mayors and Police Chiefs]. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) June 1, 2020

Newsom went on to call the issue of racism “a pandemic on top of pandemic” and said that those who tried to stoke the fires of anger and take advantage of the chaos on city streets would be held accountable.

“When you try to cause pain on others, when you’re out there to exploit conditions, not advance the cause of justice, that is not serving the greater good and we also need to call that out,” the governor said.

When asked about Pres. Donald Trump’s comments on Monday about governors being weak on protesters, Newsom said he was not interested in the back and forth “noise” between the president and those who oppose him, saying he preferred to focus his message on “what unites us and not divides us.”