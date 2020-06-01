



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — “Intentional, organized chaos” is how Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn described looting that happened on city streets over the weekend.

City leaders are condemning acts of violence, especially on small businesses. There was a rush Monday on J Street to lock down storefronts ahead of another night of expected protests in the city.

Bridal shop owner Michael Summerfield with Miosa Bridal was inside when his store was ransacked.

He said, “The crowd hit and I don’t know, maybe 200 or 300 people, it felt like all of them were trying to break the window at the same time.”

At Camden Spit and Larder, restaurant owner Oliver Ridgeway boarded up his business too. He is still recovering Sunday night’s looting mess.

“We’ve cleaned it up, and we’re locking up and hoping for a night not so bad. If they do come in tonight, there’s really not much for them,” said Ridgeway.

He had been cleaning up glass since 6 a.m. Monday.

“You just pull up your sleeves and clean up and get back together,” he said.

“What we saw over the last couple of nights is nothing like we saw in the past,” said Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

At least 30 people have been arrested from weekend protests, as the calls for justice and peace gave way to destruction downtown.

Chief Hahn says there is an investigation into who is behind the looting.

“What hurt my heart is what I saw on the news of all the people looting and destroying property,” he said.

Chief Hahn says those arrests have shown him looters are not affiliated with the peaceful protests happening.

He wants it to be clear those people are not for any change in this community.