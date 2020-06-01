Filed Under:Fairfield News, looting, Solano Town Center

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police are asking residents to stay home Monday night as they respond to reported looting around the Solano Mall.

In a tweet, police said the looting is happening at the Solano Town Center and Gateway Boulevard.

On Twitter, one user posted a video of heavy machinery being used to break down the doors a Best Buy as crowds gathered.

Police have not released any more details about the looting.

This story will be updated. 

