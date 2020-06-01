FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police are asking residents to stay home Monday night as they respond to reported looting around the Solano Mall.

In a tweet, police said the looting is happening at the Solano Town Center and Gateway Boulevard.

**Advisor** We are asking residence to stay home. We are dealing with looting around the @SolanoMall and Gateway BLVD. pic.twitter.com/PUki44l2cD — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) June 2, 2020

On Twitter, one user posted a video of heavy machinery being used to break down the doors a Best Buy as crowds gathered.

Wtf going on in Fairfield 👀😭💀 pic.twitter.com/lQPR0EDN0A — Oh? (@wackamolen) June 2, 2020

Police have not released any more details about the looting.

This story will be updated.