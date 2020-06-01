KHTK Suspends Kings Play-By-Play Voice Grant Napear's Radio ShowGrant Napear, the voice of the Sacramento Kings and co-host of a popular sports talk radio show, has been placed on administrative leave for a comment he tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement.

19 minutes ago

Professor Explains Sociology Of Civil UnrestAmid the pandemic, protesters are hitting the streets after the killing of George Floyd.

23 minutes ago

RAW: National Guard In Downtown SacramentoThis is the scene in downtown Sacramento where National Guardsmen have been assembled in response to violent protests, looting, and vandalism in the city over the weekend in reaction to the death of George Floyd. Mayor Steinberg says damage over the weekend totaled upwards of $10 million. A curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday throughout the city. #DOCO ##nationalguard #looting #vandalism #protests #floydgeorge

33 minutes ago

Group Gathers To Pray For Peace In Cesar Chavez ParkThe group gathered for a peaceful demonstration Monday afternoon.

38 minutes ago

National Guard Deployed In Sacramento; Curfew In Effect At 8 p.m.National Guard troops were deployed to Sacramento Monday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.

43 minutes ago