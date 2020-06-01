Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 4500 block of Mack Road.
According to police, the motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The roadway was closed from Tangerine Avenue to Franklin Boulevard in both directions.
No other information was provided.
