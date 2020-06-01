MODESTO (CBS13) — Police in Modesto say they are aware of a social media post going around that appears to threaten looting at the Vintage Faire Mall.

The department says they were made aware of the post on Monday.

No incidents have been reported yet.

MPD is aware of the threats made to meet up at the Vintage Faire Mall and “hit it up” today at 1pm. Officers are present and working with mall security to ensure there are no issues. pic.twitter.com/bBmwdJaLyF — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) June 1, 2020

Exactly what was said in the post is unclear, but it appears to echo a similar post that was passed around on Sunday that urged people to “hit it up” at the Weberstown Mall in Stockton.

That mall did see some vandalism on Sunday. Stockton police arrested several people on suspicion of looting.

Modesto police say officers are at the Vintage Faire mall working with security to ensure safety.