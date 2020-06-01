SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several people were arrested Monday evening for violating the citywide curfew.
The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday as protesters continued to walk the streets of downtown Sacramento. Around 9:30 p.m., the protesters cleared out of Cesar Chavez Plaza and went home.
About a half-hour later, there were reports of arrests being made in the downtown area for curfew violations.
At J and 16th in Sacramento. I’ve seen about a dozen arrested for violating city-wide curfew. All along J between 10 and 16th pic.twitter.com/SgRel0M0f2
— stevelarge (@largesteven) June 2, 2020
CBS13’s Steve Large witnessed at least a dozen arrests near J and 11th Streets. There is a large police presence in the area. CBS13 reporter Laura Haefeli also saw at least six people get arrested outside of City Hall.
Apart from the arrests, the streets of downtown appeared to be calm Monday night.
There have not been any reports of violence or looting in Sacramento.
