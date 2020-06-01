  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:curfew, George Floyd Protests, Sacramento Police


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several people were arrested Monday evening for violating the citywide curfew.

The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday as protesters continued to walk the streets of downtown Sacramento. Around 9:30 p.m., the protesters cleared out of Cesar Chavez Plaza and went home.

About a half-hour later, there were reports of arrests being made in the downtown area for curfew violations.

CBS13’s Steve Large witnessed at least a dozen arrests near J and 11th Streets. There is a large police presence in the area. CBS13 reporter Laura Haefeli also saw at least six people get arrested outside of City Hall.

Apart from the arrests, the streets of downtown appeared to be calm Monday night.

There have not been any reports of violence or looting in Sacramento.

READ: Sacramento City Leaders Impose Curfew Until Further Notice: Here’s What You Need To Know

Comments

Leave a Reply