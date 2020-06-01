ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The Roseville Galleria is closing on Monday over concerns about that the mall may see the same kinds of unrest other shopping centers have experienced in recent days.

Police say the mall made the independent decision to close.

“We’re aware there may be opportunistic individuals who take advantage of a situation to commit criminal activity, and we’re prepared to respond,” Roseville police wrote in a statement.

Roseville has been spared, so far, from the unrest that targeted others in the region amid protests over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd. Sacramento saw a looting and vandalism spree two nights in a row over the weekend that left dozens of businesses damaged.

The Roseville Galleria has only been back open for a little over a week now for in-mall shopping after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers and security teams will be out at the mall to monitor the area for any signs of criminal activity, police say.