PLACER COUNTY

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a grass fire near Roseville early Monday afternoon.

The fire is happening in the area of Amoruso Way outside of the Roseville city limits, but smoke from the fire can be seen from town.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit is handling the incident, but the Roseville Fire Department is giving them a hand.

It’s unclear at this point how many acres have burned.

More information to come.

