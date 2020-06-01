‘A Pandemic On Top Of A Pandemic’: Gov. Newsom Addresses Protests Over Death Of George FloydCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday described the racism fueling the last five days of civil unrest “a pandemic on top of a pandemic” and called on leaders and citizens alike to work to end systemic racism of society’s institutions.

Roseville Galleria Closes Early On Monday Over Concerns About UnrestThe Roseville Galleria is closing on Monday over concerns about that the mall may see the same kinds of unrest other shopping centers have experienced in recent days.

Firefighters Battling Grass Fire Near North Natomas Regional ParkFirefighters are battling a grass fire near the North Natomas Regional Park early Monday afternoon.

Sacramento To Institute Curfew Monday Night After Another Night Of LootingAfter another vandalism spree amid protests over the death of George Floyd, the City of Sacramento says they will be instituting a curfew Monday night.