Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a grass fire near Roseville early Monday afternoon.
The fire is happening in the area of Amoruso Way outside of the Roseville city limits, but smoke from the fire can be seen from town.
Roseville Fire Department is currently providing mutual aid to CAL FIRE NEU on a grass fire that is happening in the area of Amoruso Way. The fire is currently outside of the City limits. pic.twitter.com/SfO8ELLSEA
— Roseville Fire (@RSVL_Fire) June 1, 2020
Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit is handling the incident, but the Roseville Fire Department is giving them a hand.
It’s unclear at this point how many acres have burned.
More information to come.