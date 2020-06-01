Filed Under:Placer County, Roseville News

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters have contained a large grass fire near Roseville early Monday afternoon.

The fire burned in the area of Amoruso Way outside of the Roseville city limits, but smoke from the fire can be seen from town. According to Cal Fire, the fire burned approximately 663 acres and is 90% contained. Some structures were threatened, Cal Fire said.

As of 3:57 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the fire was stopped and air resources were over the fire.

CHP officers were also at the scene assisting with road closures in the area.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit is handling the incident, but the Roseville Fire Department is giving them a hand.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

More information to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply