PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters have contained a large grass fire near Roseville early Monday afternoon.

The fire burned in the area of Amoruso Way outside of the Roseville city limits, but smoke from the fire can be seen from town. According to Cal Fire, the fire burned approximately 663 acres and is 90% contained. Some structures were threatened, Cal Fire said.

As of 3:57 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the fire was stopped and air resources were over the fire.

CHP officers were also at the scene assisting with road closures in the area.

CAL FIRE/ Placer County Firefighter responding to a 100 plus acre vegetation fire Sunset Blvd West x Amoruso Way, 5 miles southwest of Lincoln

Local DPA, LRA, Placer County Fire Department

Start Time: 2:09 pm.

0% contained

Moderate rate of spread

Structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/gwxaqSThLX — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 1, 2020

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit is handling the incident, but the Roseville Fire Department is giving them a hand.

Roseville Fire Department is currently providing mutual aid to CAL FIRE NEU on a grass fire that is happening in the area of Amoruso Way. The fire is currently outside of the City limits. pic.twitter.com/SfO8ELLSEA — Roseville Fire (@RSVL_Fire) June 1, 2020

No injuries or property damage was reported.

More information to come.