SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a grass fire near the North Natomas Regional Park early Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear if any structures are threatened at this point.

Smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the north area of Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire said no injuries were reported and they are still working to estimate the size of the fire. Firefighters say the fire was caused by an accident during weed abatement.

More information to come.

