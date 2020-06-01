SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are out cleaning up after demonstrations over the death of George Floyd took a turn Sunday night and led to dozens of downtown Sacramento businesses being damaged.

Looking down J Street in downtown, it’s hard not to see one building spared from damage.

Mikuni’s, Starbucks, Pieology all vandalized on 16th between K and J. pic.twitter.com/glpnVSGffA — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 1, 2020

PF Chang’s at J and 16th streets had its windows smashed in. The Mikuni’s, Starbucks and Pieology between K and J streets were also vandalized.

In total, work crews cleaning up the mess on Monday morning estimate that at least 45 businesses were hit – some for the second time in as many nights.

Sacramento police say they made 25 arrests Sunday night into Monday morning. Among those arrests, 22 were for looting while 3 were for failure to disperse.

The arrests come after another 18 were taken into custody Saturday night, with 11 of those being for failure to disperse while 7 were for burglary and looting.

Please come downtown this morning. Gloves, jeans and closed toed shoes. Show how much we all love @TheCityofSac. https://t.co/cMHQ9i5yB0 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) June 1, 2020

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the Downtown Sacramento Association are urging people to come out and help clean up on Monday morning.

Anyone who comes is asked to bring gloves, jeans, closed-toe shoes and cleaning supplies like trash bags, brooms and dust bins.

The community clean up effort will start at around 8 a.m. at Ali Youssefi Square at 7th and K streets.

Police say they cannot release the names and booking photos of the people arrested at this time due to ongoing investigations.