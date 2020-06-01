



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The city of Sacramento instituted a curfew Monday amid days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

While some of the protests have remained peaceful, they have also gotten increasingly violent and resulted in looting and vandalism around the city.

On Monday, the city leaders announced Sacramento will be under a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. Additionally, 500 National Guard troops have been called in to assist law enforcement.

According to the city’s website, the “nighttime curfew is necessary for public safety in order to prevent personal injury, property damage, and maintain order.”

The curfew applies to all parts of the city of Sacramento. Officials say the curfew will only end with the city determines “the violence, chaos, and destruction have stopped.”

Here are some answers from the city to questions about the curfew:

Can I still work?

You are still allowed to travel to and from work during the curfew. Make sure to bring identification so if you are stopped, you can identify you are going to work.

Is my business required to close?

Yes. All public businesses must close by 8 p.m.

Can I go to the hospital?

People are allowed to seek emergency medical care during the curfew.

Who is exempt from the curfew?

The curfew also does not apply to law enforcement, military personnel, fire fighters, medical personnel, or members of the news media.

What’s the penalty for violating the curfew?