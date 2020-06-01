



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After another vandalism spree amid protests over the death of George Floyd, the City of Sacramento says they will be instituting a curfew Monday night.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg made the announcement of the impending curfew on Monday morning as dozens of businesses cleaned up after looters struck late Sunday.

JUST IN @CBSSacramento: Sacramento @Mayor_Steinberg will have curfew at 7 or 8 p.m. tonight & will also consider whether it is necessary to bring in National Guard. Stay with #CBS13 for updates throughout the day. — Adrienne Moore (@AdrienneMooreTV) June 1, 2020

Businesses outside the downtown and midtown area were also hit, like several businesses in the Arden Way and Howe Avenue corridor.

The curfew will begin at either 7 or 8 p.m., Steinberg said. Plans will be finalized by the city manager.

City leaders will be also considering whether it’s necessary to bring in the National Guard.

