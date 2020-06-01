  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After another vandalism spree amid protests over the death of George Floyd, the City of Sacramento says they will be instituting a curfew Monday night.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg made the announcement of the impending curfew on Monday morning as dozens of businesses cleaned up after looters struck late Sunday.

Businesses outside the downtown and midtown area were also hit, like several businesses in the Arden Way and Howe Avenue corridor.

The curfew will begin at either 7 or 8 p.m., Steinberg said. Plans will be finalized by the city manager.

City leaders will be also considering whether it’s necessary to bring in the National Guard.

