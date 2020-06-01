



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In a night of vandalism amid demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, even peaceful protesters have found their car windows smashed.

Thousands of protesters descended upon Downtown Sacramento and the California State Capitol on Sunday.

While tense at times, the demonstrations during the day remained mostly peaceful.

However, come the evening hours, Sacramento police said officers started responding to reports of vandalism near Cesar Chavez Park.

This woman came to protest peacefully at Sacramento’s Cesar Chavez Park and came back to her car to find it vandalized. Getting a shoulder to cry with @BerryAccius Accius says he will pay for bill. pic.twitter.com/BuSnpsi0hs — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 1, 2020

Michelle Turner, who had attended the peaceful protest at the park, returned to her car vandalized.

“I’m a single parent, I gotta go to work tomorrow,” Turner said.

Another activist, Barry Accius, who saw her offered to pay for the repairs.

“I’m a black woman and you tore up my car. That’s not going to solve anything,” Turner said.

On Saturday, looters targeted several stores in Sacramento’s downtown core. Sunday night saw even more vandalism and looting in the area, with reports coming in of windows being smashed.

Mikuni’s, Starbucks, Pieology all vandalized on 16th between K and J. pic.twitter.com/glpnVSGffA — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 1, 2020

Damage to every building on S St-including the Safeway on R- NX Vapor, and Police are reporting someone stole an entire ATM from the Wells Fargo, we saw someone carrying an Apple computer monitor away- Business owners have started to show up to assess damage. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/yXxJWWPNJc — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) June 1, 2020

Vandalism could be seen at PF Chang’s, Mikuni’s, Starbucks, Pieolgoy, NX Vapor and the Safeway grocery store on R Street.

Sacramento city council held an emergency meeting on Sunday but did not issue a curfew. Several Bay Area cities – like San Jose, San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Santa Clara – turned to establishing curfews on Sunday to try and curb the destructive protests.

Police announced a little after midnight that most of the crowd that had amassed for the protest had dispersed. However, they also warned that pockets of looting were still occurring throughout downtown.

A large law enforcement officer presence remains in the area, Sacramento police say.