  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Sacramento, George Floyd, Protests, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In a night of vandalism amid demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, even peaceful protesters have found their car windows smashed.

Thousands of protesters descended upon Downtown Sacramento and the California State Capitol on Sunday.

While tense at times, the demonstrations during the day remained mostly peaceful.

However, come the evening hours, Sacramento police said officers started responding to reports of vandalism near Cesar Chavez Park.

Michelle Turner, who had attended the peaceful protest at the park, returned to her car vandalized.

“I’m a single parent, I gotta go to work tomorrow,” Turner said.

Another activist, Barry Accius, who saw her offered to pay for the repairs.

RELATED: Bloody Teen Hit By Rubber Bullet Carried From Saturday’s George Floyd Protests In Sacramento

“I’m a black woman and you tore up my car. That’s not going to solve anything,” Turner said.

On Saturday, looters targeted several stores in Sacramento’s downtown core. Sunday night saw even more vandalism and looting in the area, with reports coming in of windows being smashed.

Vandalism could be seen at PF Chang’s, Mikuni’s, Starbucks, Pieolgoy, NX Vapor and the Safeway grocery store on R Street.

Sacramento city council held an emergency meeting on Sunday but did not issue a curfew. Several Bay Area cities – like San Jose, San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Santa Clara – turned to establishing curfews on Sunday to try and curb the destructive protests.

Police announced a little after midnight that most of the crowd that had amassed for the protest had dispersed. However, they also warned that pockets of looting were still occurring throughout downtown.

A large law enforcement officer presence remains in the area, Sacramento police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply