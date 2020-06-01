



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After another vandalism spree amid protests over the death of George Floyd, the City of Sacramento says they will be instituting a curfew Monday night.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg made the announcement of the impending curfew on Monday morning as dozens of businesses cleaned up after looters struck late Sunday.

Monday evening, Mayor Steinberg said the curfew will last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

The City of Sacramento has declared a local public emergency and imposed a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. For details: https://t.co/NblqXeo2Dw pic.twitter.com/bKifUmnQKO — City of Sacramento (@TheCityofSac) June 2, 2020

Businesses outside the downtown and midtown area were also hit, like several businesses in the Arden Way and Howe Avenue corridor.

The National Guard has also been deployed to Sacramento County. Five hundred troops will come to the capital city to assist law enforcement amid the protests and vandalism.

READ MORE: 500 National Guard Troops Deployed To Sacramento Amid George Floyd Protests

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon announced his city will also be under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday night.

https://twitter.com/mayorcabaldon/status/1267617497278083072