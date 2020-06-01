SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After another vandalism spree amid protests over the death of George Floyd, the City of Sacramento says they will be instituting a curfew Monday night.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg made the announcement of the impending curfew on Monday morning as dozens of businesses cleaned up after looters struck late Sunday.
Monday evening, Mayor Steinberg said the curfew will last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.
The City of Sacramento has declared a local public emergency and imposed a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. For details: https://t.co/NblqXeo2Dw pic.twitter.com/bKifUmnQKO
— City of Sacramento (@TheCityofSac) June 2, 2020
Businesses outside the downtown and midtown area were also hit, like several businesses in the Arden Way and Howe Avenue corridor.
The National Guard has also been deployed to Sacramento County. Five hundred troops will come to the capital city to assist law enforcement amid the protests and vandalism.
READ MORE: 500 National Guard Troops Deployed To Sacramento Amid George Floyd Protests
West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon announced his city will also be under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday night.
https://twitter.com/mayorcabaldon/status/1267617497278083072
Newspaper article from 1966 riots: “The most vivid impression to come out of the riots were the scurrilous attempts by the extreme left wing segments of our county to capitalize on the situation by using the tactics of obscuring the critical and most vital issue that of lawless hoodlumism while trying to strip the cloak of respectability from the black citizen, thus encouraging him to become a tool in their political machinery.” How about the responsible MSM taking a note and try to be responsible, and teach yr. extreme left wing governor THIS responsibilty to the black community.