Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton are investigating a homicide after a person was found shot dead Monday morning.
The incident happened a little after 7 a.m. near Florence Street and E. Miner Avenue.
Stockton police say officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found that a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
No other information about the incident, including what possibly led up to the shooting, has been released at this point.
The man’s name has also not been released yet.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact detectives at (209) 937-8377.