Sacramento To Institute Curfew Monday Night After Another Night Of LootingAfter another vandalism spree amid protests over the death of George Floyd, the City of Sacramento says they will be instituting a curfew Monday night.

Man, 3 Minors Arrested On Suspicion Of Looting Stockton WalmartPolice have named one of the suspects arrested on suspicion of looting the Stockton Walmart on Sunday night.

Mayor Steinberg Urges Sacramentans To Come Help Clean Up After Looters Damage Dozens Of BusinessesCrews are out cleaning up after demonstrations over the death of George Floyd took a turn Sunday night and led to dozens of downtown Sacramento businesses being damaged.

Peaceful Demonstrator Returns To Find Her Car Vandalized Amid Chaos After George Floyd Protests In SacramentoIn a night of vandalism amid demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, even peaceful protesters have found their car windows smashed.