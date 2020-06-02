SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers investigating a recent south Sacramento crash were surprised to find that a bicyclist somehow managed to avoid being hurt from collateral damage.

The crash happened on Florin Road and Palmer House Drive, but it’s unclear exactly when.

A white van driving through the intersection was broadsided by a sedan – sending the cars out of control.

As seen in a short clip posted by California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division, a bicyclist was riding across the crosswalk just before the crash. After the collision, both vehicles come right at the bicyclist.

Somehow, both vehicles envelop the bicyclist but do nothing more than possibly tap his ride.

The bicyclist then rides off.

CHP says neither driver mentioned the bicyclist.

Officers muse that the bicyclist probably went and bought a lottery ticket just after the crash.