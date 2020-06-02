FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities say a helicopter with three people on board has crashed near Fairfield.

According to the FAA, the helicopter crash was reported near the intersection of Lyon Road and Soda Springs Road around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say the helicopter caught fire after crashing. A plume of smoke can be seen coming from the crash area. Cal Fire said the fire spread to about five acres and has been put out.

Three people were believed to have been on-board, the FAA says. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the crash caused a large-scale power outage affecting more than 38,000 PG&E customers.

Lyon Road is currently closed in both directions with no ETA for reopening.

Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating the incident.