FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Several stores in Fairfield were hit hard by looters Monday night, prompting Solano County officials to implement a curfew for the next few days.

Vandals managed to commandeer a forklift to smash through the door and barricade at the Best Buy in the Solano Town Center mall.

Video shared on social media caught the people breaking in.

Fairfield police say they were aware of rumors about looting in residential areas, but those rumors were not true.

“Last night was not a protest, rather groups of individuals set out to cause damage to our local business. This type of activity is not welcomed in our community,” Fairfield police wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

Looters did also hit the Sprint and Game Stop stores in Fairfield, among other places.

Exactly how much property was taken is unclear.

The chaos in Fairfield came after other cities, like Sacramento and some in the Bay Area, instituted curfews to try and stem the spree of looting and vandalism. Fairfield did not have a curfew in place Monday night.

Solano leaders have since announced that a county-wide curfew will be going into effect Tuesday night. The curfew will start at 8 p.m. and require people to stay indoors until 5 a.m. the next morning.

The curfew will be in effect until Thursday, but county leaders say it could be extended.