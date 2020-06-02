Kings Sideline Announcer Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings, KHTK After BLM TweetGrant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings and has been fired from his radio job at KHTK for controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement.

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On Challenge Cup: 'It's Extremely Exciting'The National Women's Soccer League Players Association vice president discussed the league's plans for return with the Challenge Cup.

Former Kings Player Matt Barnes: 'We Expect Nothing Less From A Closet Racist'; Grant Napear Placed On Leave For BLM TweetGrant Napear, the voice of the Sacramento Kings and co-host of a popular sports talk radio show, has been placed on administrative leave for a comment he tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Colin Kaepernick Starts Legal Defense Fund For Protesters Arrested In MinneapolisColin Kaepernick has long spoken out about police brutality, so his new venture should come as no surprise.