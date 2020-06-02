Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a hazmat situation in Sacramento.
According to firefighters, the incident happened on the 2900 block of Marysville Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
Hazmat crews are on the scene running tests to identify a suspicious odor coming from a drain.
The area between Del Paso Boulevard and Acacia Avenue is closed as firefighters investigate. The cause is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Sac Fire is responding to a #HazMat call on the 2900 Block of Marysville Blvd. The area between Del Paso Blvd and Acacia Ave is closed as we try to figure out the source. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EaGd7DcXd8
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 3, 2020