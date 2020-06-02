  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a hazmat situation in Sacramento.

According to firefighters, the incident happened on the 2900 block of Marysville Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

Hazmat crews are on the scene running tests to identify a suspicious odor coming from a drain.

The area between Del Paso Boulevard and Acacia Avenue is closed as firefighters investigate. The cause is still under investigation.

This story will be updated. 

