Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Vietnamese restaurants around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Duc Huong Sandwiches

Topping the list is Duc Huong Sandwiches. Located at 6825 Stockton Blvd., Suite 200, the eatery which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Sacramento offering low-priced eats, boasting 4.5 stars out of 777 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jay K. wrote, “These sandwiches are outrageously delicious, and I can see why it’s busy. I highly recommend the barbecue pork; I can’t get enough of it.”

2. Viet Ha Noodles & Grill

Next up is Curtis Park’s Viet Ha Noodles & Grill, situated at 2417 Broadway, Suite A2. With 4.5 stars out of 614 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

According to Yelp, the restaurant offers “fresh custom-crafted lunch boxes, banh mi sandwiches and juicy, crispy seasoned wings.”

3. Quan Nem Ninh Hoa

Quan Nem Ninh Hoa, located at 6450 Stockton Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Vietnamese spot four stars out of 1,100 reviews.

Yelper Joey Z. wrote, “Making your own spring rolls is fun. Flavors are fresh and the house sauce is delicious. Ingredients come in an oversized white boat.”

4. Huong Lan Sandwiches

Huong Lan Sandwiches, a Vietnamese spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 831 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6930 65th St., Suite 109 to see for yourself.

Yelper Rich N. wrote, “This is the best sandwich shop I’ve ever gone to. Very affordable plain bread loaves, and a large selection of Vietnamese foods and snacks.”

