SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two firefighters have been injured as crews worked to get the upper hand on a five-alarm fire that started Monday night in south Sacramento.

The fire is happening on La Grande Boulevard, off Franklin Boulevard.

Crews say the fire spread to at least three buildings: an auto body shop, mattress warehouse and pallet storage facility.

200 firefighters are on scene. Everyone has been safely evacuated. 2 firefighters received non-life threatening burn injuries. Embers are starting spot fires in the area. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/rHpi27X8S7 — Velena Jones (@velenajones) June 2, 2020

It’s unclear what led up to the firefighters being injured, but officials said the two have non-life threatening burns.

At its peak, roughly 200 firefighters were battling the flames. The fire was still burning into Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say they struggled to contain the fire due to low pressure.