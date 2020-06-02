  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two firefighters have been injured as crews worked to get the upper hand on a five-alarm fire that started Monday night in south Sacramento.

The fire is happening on La Grande Boulevard, off Franklin Boulevard.

Crews say the fire spread to at least three buildings: an auto body shop, mattress warehouse and pallet storage facility.

It’s unclear what led up to the firefighters being injured, but officials said the two have non-life threatening burns.

At its peak, roughly 200 firefighters were battling the flames. The fire was still burning into Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say they struggled to contain the fire due to low pressure.

