SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are all blocked north of 43rd Avenue due to police activity.

It’s unclear what’s prompting the closure at this time. Police are investigating an incident south of the 43rd under crossing.

CHP said there is evidence on the roadway but did not specify what happened.

Initially, Caltrans said all southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked north of Florin Road, but they have since moved up the road closure.

A CBS13 crew is at the scene gathering more information.

This story will be updated.

