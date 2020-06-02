SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are all blocked north of 43rd Avenue due to police activity.

It’s unclear what’s prompting the closure at this time. Police are investigating an incident south of the 43rd under crossing.

CHP said there is evidence on the roadway but did not specify what happened.

Initially, Caltrans said all southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked north of Florin Road, but they have since moved up the road closure.

Major backup on I5 at 43rd Ave, all southbound lanes are blocked. Police are investigating an incident on the freeway south of the 43rd undercrossing. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/3d7UzOuofY — Velena Jones (@velenajones) June 3, 2020

A CBS13 crew is at the scene gathering more information.

#TrafficAlert UPDATE in #Sacramento County: ALL lanes BLOCKED on southbound Interstate 5 just north of 43rd Avenue due to police activity. @TheCityofSac @CHPSouthSac @CHPNSac @SacCountyCA — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 3, 2020

This story will be updated.