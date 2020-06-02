SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were all blocked north of 43rd Avenue for a death investigation.

According to CHP, a driver was shot by their passenger while driving on the freeway. The driver then stopped on the freeway and got out of the vehicle. Officers say the driver was then hit by another vehicle and died at the scene.

CHP officers say the suspect took off in the vehicle and abandoned it on Interstate 80 in Solano County. Vacaville police reportedly saw the suspect and blood in the vehicle. They arrested the suspect at Alamo Drive off I-80.

Officials said there was a third person in the vehicle at the time of the incident. That person is cooperating with the police.

The vehicle that hit the victim stayed at the scene and was working with officials.

Caltrans is working to get the two far-left lanes reopened to relieve traffic. By 11:15 p.m., Caltrans opened the #1 lane for traffic.

