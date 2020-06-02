STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers have arrested two men who led them on a high-speed chase after a Stockton jewelry store was looted early Tuesday morning.

The incident started a little after 12:30 a.m. at the shopping center along the 600 block of N. Wilson Way.

Stockton police say officers responded to investigate reports of a large group looting Ybarra’s Jewelers. The looters were scattering in several vehicles when officers showed up.

Officers tried to pull one of those vehicles over, but the driver instead hit the gas and led them on a five-minute-long chase that, at times, reached speeds of 100 mph.

The vehicle eventually tried to take the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Eight Mile Road when it crashed into a post and stopped. Three people inside then ran from the car, police say.

Two of those people who ran have since been arrested: 23-year-old Wayne Brooks and 24-year-old Daniel Ruffin.

Police say Ybarra’s Jewelers suffered at least $30,000 in property loss and damage.

The incident is still under investigation.