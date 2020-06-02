  • CBS13On Air

Vallejo News

VALLEJO (CBS13) — Police in Vallejo are investigating an officer-involved shooting outside a Walgreens that followed reports of looting early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. along the 1000 block of Redwood Street.

Officers opened fire on a suspect there, but no other details were released. Video of the scene shows damage to the Walgreens drive-thru window and a heavily damaged silver truck in the parking lot.

No police officers were injured in the incident. The condition of the suspect in the officer-involved shooting was not immediately released.

Both the Solano County District Attorney’s Office and the Vallejo Police Department will be investigating the incident.

