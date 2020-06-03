Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca police closed down several streets in the downtown area Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution to limit traffic” in the area.
As some reports of violence have been reported around the nation and in some Northern California cities, Manteca police said there are no specific threats of violence or protests toward the downtown area.
Starting Wednesday, Yosemite Avenue from Willow Avenue to Grant Avenue will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closures are set to continue through Monday.
Feeder streets W. Center Street to W. Yosemite Avenue (Poplar Ave, Sycamore Ave, Manteca Ave, Pierce Ave, and Maple Ave) will be closed. Main Street will also be closed from Center Street to Moffat Boulevard