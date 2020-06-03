SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Chief of Police Daniel Hahn walked with marchers on Wednesday in a show of solidarity over protests on the death of George Floyd.

The “Walk In Solidarity” started at the Oak Park Community Center and ended at the Shiloh Baptist Church. Hahn went back to the Oak Park neighborhood where he grew up for the peaceful march.

“As a black man and as somebody who was born and raised in the city I’ve always had a tremendous belief in Sacramento,” Chief Hahn said.

I got the chance to talk to Chief Hahn about today's show of solidarity where he grew up. He addressed the tension marchers and officers saw when someone who wasn't a peaceful demonstrator began shouting expletives towards journalists and police @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/tqUbWsjoER — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) June 3, 2020

During this time where tensions are high following the death of George Floyd, he knows how important his profession is as the city’s lead officer while also being a black man.

Despite the challenges that come with leading a police force during a time where officers across the country are facing scrutiny for use of force, he says it’s time to take make point, kneeling and walking together with his community.

“This is the process that we have to go to, we have to step out of our comfort zones,” Chief Hahn said. “We are willing to be uncomfortable, we are willing to step into uncharted waters so that we don’t have this anymore.”

Speaking at the event, Hahn called the video of Floyd’s death “disgusting.”

“We have to get to the root cause and change that,” Hahn said.

He says right now solidarity is vital.

“It didn’t just start with Mr. Floyd. Mr. Floyd is a reminder that we are nowhere close to where we need to be,” Chief Hahn said.

It was one of the many demonstrations being held in Sacramento to protest the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

“We’re all here standing because it’s not the first time something has happened like that,” Hahn said while speaking at the event.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other activists participated in the march.

“If we are going to start seeing unity it’s got to happen with both sides,” one demonstrator said.

Hahn and Steinberg took a knee with marchers at one point.