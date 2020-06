Police Release Surveillance Photos Of Looters Who Hit Stockton’s Weberstown Mall Over The WeekendSurveillance photos have been released of the people who broke into and looted stores at the Weberstown Mall over the weekend.

Report: NBA Presents Players With Plan For Season RestartA person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league's board of governors on Thursday.

Sacramento NAACP President On Reason For Protesting: 'It's A Pain Unimaginable'As protests continue throughout the nation and right here in our own city, you might wonder what got us to this point.

Sacramento George Floyd Protests Remain Peaceful; Police Arrest 20 For Curfew ViolationsSacramento police say they made 24 more arrests on Tuesday as the city-wide curfew to try and quell unrest went into effect for a second-straight night.