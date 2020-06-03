SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento officials say the city-wide curfew, as well as the National Guard, will be in place through the weekend.

Tuesday night, police made 24 more arrests as the curfew to try and quell unrest went into effect for a second-straight night.

Of the arrests, police say 20 were for just curfew violations. Three others for were charges including public intoxication, resisting arrest and an active warrant.

Demonstrators are back at Cesar Chavez park. Ignoring the 8P curfew to peacefully protest. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/DIQ0q3zMyU — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) June 3, 2020

One person was also arrested for possession of a firearm. Police say officers tried to stop this suspect for a curfew violation, but the person ran. The suspect was eventually arrested and found to be in possession of a firearm.

By and large, the protests sparked over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd have been peaceful in Sacramento. Looters taking advantage of the unrest caused a string of vandalism over the weekend, but an overwhelming law enforcement presence – along with the help of the California National Guard – has appeared to bring those incidents a halt.

A city-wide curfew was instituted on Monday to stop the looting. On Wednesday, the City of Sacramento confirmed that the curfew will remain in effect through at least the weekend.

The National Guard will also stay in place through the weekend, the city says. After the weekend, city leaders say they will re-evaluate the situation.

At least 50 people were arrested after the curfew went into effect Monday night.

Police say there were no reports of looting or damage to property after Tuesday night’s protest came to an end.