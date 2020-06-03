



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died after being found at a motel near Stockton with a gunshot wound to his groin.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Days Inn at the intersection of Highways 88 and 99.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies showed up to investigate a report of a gunshot at the motel. A man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his groin was soon found at the scene.

NEW APP: Download the new and improved CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

6.2.20 deputies responded to a 911 call of a gunshot at Days Inn on Hwy 88/Hwy 99. They found a white male in his 40’s w/a gunshot wound to his groin. He was taken to a local hospital & pronounced deceased shortly after. His name is withheld at this time/investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/hZS4KslmVT — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) June 3, 2020

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear, at this point in the investigation, what led up to the man being shot.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name at this time.

Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400.