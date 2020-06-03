SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a 300-acres brush fire in the marsh of Kellogg Street in Suisun City.

Suisun City Police said Elmwood and Maple Streets are being evacuated. The fire department said about seven homes have been destroyed and multiple are still threatened. The Suisun City Wildlife Center is also threatened with fire damage.

An evacuation site has opened at Crystal Middle School at 400 Whispering Bay Lane. The Red Cross and Salvation Army have also responded to the scene to help victims.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Multiple agencies are here to help contain the brush fire in Suisun City. Elmwood and Maple being evacuated. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/TNFo1xe6eo — Velena Jones (@velenajones) June 4, 2020

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as they work to contain the blaze.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen in the Suisun City area. The size of the fire is unknown at this time.

A look at how firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to homes just feet away from where they are standing. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/i3uelLMHhR — Velena Jones (@velenajones) June 4, 2020

The multiple agencies are assisting Suisun City in the fire attack. SCFD said over 168 firefighters on are on the scene, along with 24 engines, two aircraft, Cal Fire hand crews, and bulldozers.

This story will be updated.