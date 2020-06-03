Filed Under:Suisun City News, vegetation fire

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire in the marsh of Kellogg Street in Suisun City.

Suisun City Police said Elmwood and Maple Streets are being evacuated. There are reports at least two houses have been burned.

According to a tweet from the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, officials are working to open Crystal Middle School at 400 Whispering Bay Lane as an evacuation site.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as they work to contain the blaze.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen in the Suisun City area. The size of the fire Is unknown at this time.

