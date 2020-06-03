SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire in the marsh of Kellogg Street in Suisun City.

Suisun City Police said Elmwood and Maple Streets are being evacuated. There are reports at least two houses have been burned.

Please avoid the Kellog St. and boat launch area. There is a significant fire currently being addressed by mutual aid. Elmwood and Maple being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/I9f9gUMNRx — Suisun City Police (@suisuncitypd) June 3, 2020

According to a tweet from the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, officials are working to open Crystal Middle School at 400 Whispering Bay Lane as an evacuation site.

Due to a fire in Suisun City, we are working w/ officials to open Crystal Middle School as an evacuation site. Please do not visit CMS unless you are working in an official capacity or are an evacuee. We want to keep paths clear. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. — Fairfield-Suisun USD (@FairfieldSuisun) June 3, 2020

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as they work to contain the blaze.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen in the Suisun City area. The size of the fire Is unknown at this time.

The mult assisting Suisun City in the fire attack.

This story will be updated.