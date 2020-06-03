SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a 400-acres brush fire in the marsh of Kellogg Street in Suisun City Wednesday night.

Suisun City Police said Elmwood and Maple Streets were evacuated. An evacuation site has opened at Crystal Middle School at 400 Whispering Bay Lane. The Salvation Army has also responded to the scene to help victims.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Robert Hawkins lives on Maple Street. His home is one of the 11 that were damaged or completely destroyed in the fire. Four homes are a total loss, another four have significant damage, and three were damaged from firefighting efforts.

“This is horrible. There is nothing left…there is no roof, there is no ceiling, there is nothing,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins was home when the fire started. He thought he had time to save a couple of things, but said in just minutes, he realized he had to leave with just the clothes on his back.

“I was going to go grab some stuff but it was so freaking hot, I just left. It was that quick. Within minutes you heard it and then all of a sudden it was too late,” he said.

SCFD says flames have burned around 400 acres. The fire is contained to the vegetation area and currently not threatening any additional homes. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/iCy9uT0aE8 — Velena Jones (@velenajones) June 4, 2020

The Suisun Wildlife Center sustained moderate damage to the main structure and several outbuildings were severely damaged. SCFD believes the fire started behind the Wildlife Center.

The Solano County Sheriff’s office said volunteers helped evacuate as many animals as possible.

“We had to prioritize human life over animal life. Our compromise was if they were willing to leave, I stayed back and I cut the gates and let the animals, the foxes, the coyotes get out,” said Suisun Fire Chief Justin Vincent.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area as they work to contain the blaze. SCFD said their biggest obstacle has been the extreme heat and west winds adding fuel to the fire.

“The big fear is this west wind coming in and going into Old Town and some of these neighborhoods in the city,” explained Chief Vincent. “As the temperature rises, the relative humidity drops and the wind picks up and we get these devastating wildland-urban interface fires,” he said.

A large plume of dark smoke could be seen in the Suisun City area Wednesday afternoon. Multiple agencies assisted Suisun City in the fire attack. SCFD said over 200 firefighters on are on the scene, along with 24 engines, two aircraft, Cal Fire hand crews, and bulldozers.