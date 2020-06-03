OAKDALE (CBS13) — In response to protests throughout the area, Stanislaus County declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday.

The move allows the county to apply for state and federal funding for law enforcement efforts.

“While we expect to see additional peaceful demonstrations as we have seen throughout this week, we do not expect demonstration to turn to violence unless instigated by outside influencers,” said Sheriff Jeff Dirkse in a statement about the declaration.

A large but peaceful protest over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd has attracted hundreds of people to Oakdale on Wednesday in front of the Gene Bianchi Community Center.

Law enforcement officials have stressed they support peaceful protests, but will be ready to act if any problems arise.

“We support the right to free speech and will provide a safe environment for everyone’s voices to be heard. I also want to assure our community that we are ready and prepared for any unforeseen circumstances or any last-minute changes,” said Oakdale Police Chief Scott Heller in a statement on Tuesday ahead of the protest.

Nearby Sacramento County proclaimed a local State of Emergency on Tuesday in the wake of civil unrest.