FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The three men who died in a helicopter crash Tuesday have been identified.

The coroner’s office says 29-year-old Travis Shull from Chico, 38-year-old Roscoe Gray from Sonora, and 41-year-old Jimmy Wasdin. Gray was the pilot.

The helicopter was contracted by PG&E to work on high-voltage lines. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the utility says the helicopter hit a line and crashed below.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board said the helicopter was operated by PJ Helicopter.

Officials say the helicopter caught fire after crashing. A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the crash area. Cal Fire said the fire spread to about seven acres and at least four have been contained. Cal Fire said a tanker that responded to a wildfire near the scene of the crash rolled over on its way through the remote area, three firefighters on the tanker sustained minor injuries.

The FAA and NTSB are still investigating the crash. A preliminary report will come out in a few weeks but the full investigation can take up to two years.